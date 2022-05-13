JMP Securities Cuts Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Price Target to $15.00

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at JMP Securities from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 244.83% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vor Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Vor Biopharma from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Vor Biopharma from $56.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vor Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.47.
VOR stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $4.35. 387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,061. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80. Vor Biopharma has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $23.96. The firm has a market cap of $163.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of -0.38.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vor Biopharma by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 299.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 306,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.
About Vor Biopharma (Get Rating)
Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.
