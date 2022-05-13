JMP Securities Cuts Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Price Target to $15.00

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at JMP Securities from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 244.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vor Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Vor Biopharma from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Vor Biopharma from $56.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vor Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.47.

VOR stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $4.35. 387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,061. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80. Vor Biopharma has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $23.96. The firm has a market cap of $163.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of -0.38.

Vor Biopharma ( NYSE:VOR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vor Biopharma will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vor Biopharma by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 299.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 306,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.

