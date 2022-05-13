JMP Securities Cuts Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Price Target to $35.00

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

RLAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Relay Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.43.

NASDAQ RLAY opened at $15.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.73. Relay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.37 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60.

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.06. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.49% and a negative net margin of 15,373.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 22,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total value of $481,494.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,392 shares of company stock worth $3,463,585. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,407,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,389,000 after buying an additional 139,654 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,811,000. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,105,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,094,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 469,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,805,000 after acquiring an additional 19,302 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 286.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 51,975 shares during the period.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

