JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.04)-(0.03) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $65-66 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $64.76 million.JFrog also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.01-$0.01 EPS.

NASDAQ FROG traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.00. 1,493,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,915. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.34 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.43. JFrog has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $50.31.

Get JFrog alerts:

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.04 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FROG shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JFrog from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on JFrog from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.33.

In related news, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $359,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 320,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,752.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,074 shares of company stock valued at $1,703,224. 33.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of JFrog by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 80,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 11,936 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of JFrog by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of JFrog by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of JFrog by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 26,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in JFrog by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 6,881 shares in the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JFrog (Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.