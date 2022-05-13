Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Receives $18.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONYGet Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.43.

JRONY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €16.50 ($17.37) to €18.00 ($18.95) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.00 ($18.95) to €18.10 ($19.05) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.30 ($19.26) to €19.20 ($20.21) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of JRONY stock opened at $40.11 on Tuesday. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 12-month low of $36.60 and a 12-month high of $50.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile (Get Rating)

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

