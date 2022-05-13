Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA)

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Lyra Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.86). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lyra Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($3.00) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.58) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.22) EPS.

LYRA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of LYRA stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. Lyra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $9.98. The company has a market capitalization of $61.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of -1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.12.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 34,776 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lyra Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Nbvm Gp, Llc bought 2,369,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,994.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,855,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,829,969.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward T. Anderson bought 118,483 shares of Lyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $499,998.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 118,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,998.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,725,116 shares of company stock worth $11,499,990. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

