Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $26.39

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.39 and last traded at $26.51, with a volume of 28111 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.32.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JHG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.45.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.90 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 47.80%.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz bought 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.41 per share, for a total transaction of $24,307,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward P. Garden bought 16,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.77 per share, with a total value of $573,822.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,658,787 shares of company stock valued at $85,656,066 in the last three months. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 28,272,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,755,000 after buying an additional 4,570,336 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 439.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,529,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,837 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter worth about $49,321,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,924,000 after purchasing an additional 947,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silchester International Investors LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 6,374,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,239,000 after purchasing an additional 498,826 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile (NYSE:JHG)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.