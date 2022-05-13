Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.39

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.39 and last traded at $26.51, with a volume of 28111 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.32.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Macquarie cut Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.13.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.11). Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 47.80%.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, Director Edward P. Garden acquired 500,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.91 per share, with a total value of $15,968,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.41 per share, with a total value of $24,307,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,658,787 shares of company stock worth $85,656,066. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 211.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 66,001 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 502.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 15,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

About Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.