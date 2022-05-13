Jamf (BATS:JAMF) PT Lowered to $39.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

JAMF has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Jamf from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Jamf from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Jamf from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Jamf from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jamf from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.50.

BATS:JAMF opened at $22.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.53.

Jamf ( BATS:JAMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.74 million. Jamf’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

In other Jamf news, CFO Jill Putman sold 7,914 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $261,953.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Wudi sold 6,647 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $233,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 343,961 shares in the company, valued at $12,073,031.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,414 shares of company stock worth $2,314,064.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 112.4% in the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 20,173,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,075,000 after purchasing an additional 10,674,758 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 3.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,357,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,312,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,595,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,287,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,957,000 after purchasing an additional 75,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,619,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,551,000 after purchasing an additional 90,824 shares during the last quarter.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

