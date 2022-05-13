James P. Parmelee Purchases 10,000 Shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) Director James P. Parmelee acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $17,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,993.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of GEG stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $2.90.

Get Great Elm Group alerts:

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.62 million during the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 22.21%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Elm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Great Elm Group in the third quarter valued at $363,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 8,312.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 121,029 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Great Elm Group by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 381,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 81,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Great Elm Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 29,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

About Great Elm Group (Get Rating)

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.