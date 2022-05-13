James P. Parmelee Purchases 10,000 Shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) Director James P. Parmelee acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $17,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,993.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of GEG stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $2.90.
Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.62 million during the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 22.21%.
About Great Elm Group (Get Rating)
Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.
