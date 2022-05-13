Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.80-$4.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.89 billion-$1.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.94 billion.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $184.50.

JKHY traded down $2.31 on Thursday, hitting $175.87. 630,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,421. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.82. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $147.50 and a twelve month high of $205.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $478.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.16%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $610,695.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,991,000 after purchasing an additional 23,943 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

