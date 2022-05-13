IWG (LON:IWG) Lifted to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of IWG (LON:IWG – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 310 ($3.82) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.07) price objective on shares of IWG in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.70) price objective on shares of IWG in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 324.50 ($4.00).

Shares of LON:IWG opened at GBX 235.20 ($2.90) on Monday. IWG has a 52 week low of GBX 211.10 ($2.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 383.60 ($4.73). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 257.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 276.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,166.17. The company has a market cap of £2.37 billion and a PE ratio of -11.61.

In other IWG news, insider Francois Pauly purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 269 ($3.32) per share, for a total transaction of £53,800 ($66,329.68).

About IWG

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers coworking and collaboration spaces; flexible and scalable spaces; work and community spaces; private, professional, and memberships workspaces; virtual offices, meeting rooms, and lounges; and reception services and conference products.

