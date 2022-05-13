Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Given a C$13.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$13.50 target price on Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IVN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ivanhoe Mines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.11.

TSE IVN traded up C$0.40 on Thursday, hitting C$9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,370. The company has a quick ratio of 19.37, a current ratio of 21.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1-year low of C$7.69 and a 1-year high of C$13.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$11.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.78. The firm has a market cap of C$12.00 billion and a PE ratio of 161.53.

Ivanhoe Mines ( TSE:IVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). On average, equities analysts expect that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.23, for a total transaction of C$33,690.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,336,033.10.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

