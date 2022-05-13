ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $54.10

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $54.10 and last traded at $54.52, with a volume of 44451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.75.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ITOCHU from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.
The stock has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.71.
ITOCHU Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)
ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.
