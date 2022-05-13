iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock Price Down 2.5%

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) dropped 2.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.61 and last traded at $18.10. Approximately 13,355 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 374,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.57.

ITOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.28 million, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.94.

In related news, CEO Michel Detheux sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $497,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Yvonne Mcgrath sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,446,138 shares of company stock worth $40,556,398. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 62,469.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 91,206 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 28.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $384,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,072,000 after buying an additional 41,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

About iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

