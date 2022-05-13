iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Price Target Cut to $34.00

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 83.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ITOS opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average of $34.97. The firm has a market cap of $659.42 million, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.94. iTeos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $52.43.

In other news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 575,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $20,275,835.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 3,500 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $126,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,446,138 shares of company stock valued at $40,556,398. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.