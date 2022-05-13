Itafos (OTCMKTS:MBCFF) Shares Down 1.9%

Itafos (OTCMKTS:MBCFF – Get Rating) traded down 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.99 and last traded at $2.09. 7,470 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 12,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Itafos from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.53.

Itafos operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer platform company. It operates through Conda, Arraias, and Development and Exploration segments. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and ammonium polyphosphate.

