iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares US Technology ETF stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.44. 1,266,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,684. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $81.49 and a twelve month high of $118.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.04 and a 200-day moving average of $104.35.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

