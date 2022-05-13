iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IYH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,316,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,416,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,578,000 after purchasing an additional 42,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 211,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,374,000 after purchasing an additional 40,618 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $264.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $282.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.11. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.11 and a fifty-two week high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

