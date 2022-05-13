iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Trimmed by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $11,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $2.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.53. 267,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,122,756. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.13. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $93.29 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

