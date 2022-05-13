iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 94.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,270 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $8.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $402.36. The company had a trading volume of 107,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,170,847. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $434.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $450.64. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $386.78 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

