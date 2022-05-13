iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Increased by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.5% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cordant Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $393.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,529,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,170,847. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $434.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $450.64. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $386.78 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

