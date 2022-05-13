iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the April 15th total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ RING opened at $24.45 on Friday. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $33.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.10 and its 200 day moving average is $27.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $944,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,644,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,120,000 after buying an additional 121,649 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $288,000.

