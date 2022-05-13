iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 97.3% from the April 15th total of 185,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $24.31 on Friday. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $26.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.14.

Get iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUSB. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.