iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 97.3% from the April 15th total of 185,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $24.31 on Friday. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $26.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.14.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%.
