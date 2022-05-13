iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Acquired by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 166.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rice Partnership LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 540.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $102.60. 24,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,402,191. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.99 and a fifty-two week high of $118.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.53 and a 200 day moving average of $110.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

