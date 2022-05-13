ironSource (NYSE:IS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 488,381 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 3,679,601 shares.The stock last traded at $2.81 and had previously closed at $2.61.

IS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on ironSource from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut ironSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ironSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.87.

ironSource ( NYSE:IS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $158.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in ironSource by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in ironSource by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ironSource by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in ironSource by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ironSource by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 20.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

