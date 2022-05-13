Iron Road Limited (ASX:IRD) Insider Glen Chipman Acquires 300,000 Shares

Iron Road Limited (ASX:IRD – Get Rating) insider Glen Chipman acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.18 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$54,900.00 ($38,125.00).

Glen Chipman also recently made the following trade(s):

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Iron Road Limited explores for and evaluates iron ore properties in Australia. It owns 100% interest in the Central Eyre iron project located on the Eyre Peninsula of South Australia; and 90% interest in the Gawler iron project located in South Australia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Adelaide, Australia.

