iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.64 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion.

IRBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iRobot from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised iRobot from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut iRobot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities raised iRobot from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a hold rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of iRobot in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iRobot has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.25.

NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $44.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.52. iRobot has a 1 year low of $42.35 and a 1 year high of $106.65.

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $291.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.46 million. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that iRobot will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 10.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iRobot by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iRobot by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iRobot by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

