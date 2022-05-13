Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Takes Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,736 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TWTR. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the third quarter valued at about $393,000. Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new position in Twitter in the third quarter valued at about $57,893,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TWTR. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $79.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.55.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $893,597.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 173,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,772,910.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $161,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,764 shares of company stock worth $2,511,071 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

TWTR traded down $4.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.72. 100,465,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,822,660. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $73.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.76. The stock has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.05 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.87. Twitter had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Twitter declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Twitter Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.