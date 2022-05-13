Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Sells 3,687,059 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lessened its holdings in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,844,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,687,059 shares during the quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned about 0.25% of Zynga worth $18,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Zynga by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 131,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Zynga by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 92,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Zynga by 279.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,167,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,789,000 after buying an additional 859,742 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Zynga by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 73,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 13,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zynga during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZNGA traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,877,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,877,750. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Zynga Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.10 and a beta of 0.03.

Zynga ( NASDAQ:ZNGA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZNGA. Robert W. Baird lowered Zynga from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zynga in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, MKM Partners cut Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $9.86 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zynga presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.48.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

