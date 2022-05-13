Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Sells 1,543,834 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lowered its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 932,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,543,834 shares during the quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $22,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 75,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 63,664 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 160,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 203,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

In other news, Director William G. Beattie sold 5,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $196,544.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,797.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 19,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $666,310.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,056,823 shares of company stock worth $2,482,348,921 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKR traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.11. The stock had a trading volume of 9,974,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,449,248. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.37 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.86 and a 200 day moving average of $29.02. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $19.23 and a one year high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.38.

About Baker Hughes (Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.