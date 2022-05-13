Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Purchases New Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,826,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,800,201,000 after buying an additional 3,460,482 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,347,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,974,000 after buying an additional 1,053,988 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,704.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,057,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,765,000 after buying an additional 998,690 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,076,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,402,000 after buying an additional 517,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,559,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,447,000 after buying an additional 454,486 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWR traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.86. 2,667,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,367,618. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.60 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.16 and its 200 day moving average is $78.30.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

