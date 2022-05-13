Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Has $33.74 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT trimmed its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 371,970 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up 2.1% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $33,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,712 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,213,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,997,000 after acquiring an additional 155,402 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,023,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,552,000 after acquiring an additional 586,512 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,670,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,894,000 after acquiring an additional 456,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 3,828,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,618,000 after acquiring an additional 993,677 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.55.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.27. 3,643,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,252,323. The company has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $93.52 and a one year high of $139.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 21.11%.

In related news, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,937,681.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 10,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $1,231,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,075 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,941. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

