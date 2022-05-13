IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stock Position Decreased by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI cut its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI owned 0.07% of IPG Photonics worth $6,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 150.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,356,000 after purchasing an additional 226,167 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 24.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 455.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 15.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IPGP. DA Davidson reduced their target price on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup upgraded IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.67.

NASDAQ IPGP traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.40. 701,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,967. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $90.51 and a 12 month high of $220.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.77. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.37.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $369.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

IPG Photonics Profile (Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

