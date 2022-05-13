InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) Short Interest Update

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, a drop of 94.8% from the April 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of InVivo Therapeutics stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.80. The company had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,110. InVivo Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $23.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.36.

Get InVivo Therapeutics alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 1,525.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 47,579 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 18.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on InVivo Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About InVivo Therapeutics (Get Rating)

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InVivo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVivo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.