Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Short Interest Update

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 163.3% from the April 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VPV. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 438,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 31,524 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 378,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 72,880 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 81.4% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 372,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 167,012 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 16.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 28,268 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

VPV stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $10.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,995. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.48. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.0465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

