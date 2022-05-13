Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB) Shares Down 1.9%

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB – Get Rating) dropped 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.51 and last traded at $21.80. Approximately 730,708 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 518,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.22.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.25.

Get Invesco DB Base Metals Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBB. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 26.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period.

PowerShares DB Base Metals Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust), a Delaware statutory trust organized in seven separate series. The Fund seeks to track changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Industrial Metals Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Base Metals Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Base Metals Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.