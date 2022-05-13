Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Holdings Increased by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 192.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,047 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $14,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,826,220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687,456 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 215.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,313,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,549,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945,104 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,401,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,581,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,713 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,911,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,405,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,157,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,134,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,350 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ISRG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.60.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $8.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $220.17. 55,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,597,277. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.60 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $270.43 and a 200 day moving average of $304.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

