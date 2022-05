Intu Properties (LON:INTU) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.78

Intu Properties plc (LON:INTU – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.78 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 4.20 ($0.05). Intu Properties shares last traded at GBX 1.78 ($0.02), with a volume of 165,598,938 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.93. The company has a market cap of £24.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01.

Intu Properties Company Profile (LON:INTU)

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including eight of the top-20, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

