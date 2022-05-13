Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.52 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 294.89% and a negative return on equity of 62.44%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue was up 120.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI traded up $3.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.76. 15,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,990. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.28. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $66.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ITCI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.43.

In other news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 4,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $230,946.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 86,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $5,558,220.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,471.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 280,157 shares of company stock valued at $16,524,262 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

