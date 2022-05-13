Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.74) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.74) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.84). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.82) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.96) EPS.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.14. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 294.89% and a negative return on equity of 62.44%. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ITCI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $55.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.76 and a 200-day moving average of $49.97. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $66.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $272,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 4,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $230,946.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 280,157 shares of company stock valued at $16,524,262. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

