Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Price Target Cut to €2.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from €2.30 ($2.42) to €2.00 ($2.11) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. DZ Bank cut Intesa Sanpaolo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €2.15 ($2.26) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.10 ($3.26) to €3.15 ($3.32) in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intesa Sanpaolo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.20 ($3.37) to €2.70 ($2.84) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intesa Sanpaolo has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.73.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Intesa Sanpaolo stock opened at $12.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average of $15.33. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $20.22.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.