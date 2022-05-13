Intertek Group’s (ITRK) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ITRK. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,550 ($68.43) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,640 ($69.54) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Intertek Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,604 ($81.42) price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intertek Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,789.88 ($71.38).

Shares of Intertek Group stock opened at GBX 4,899.12 ($60.40) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,071.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,259.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.90. Intertek Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,703 ($57.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,968 ($73.58). The stock has a market cap of £7.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32.

In other news, insider Andre Lacroix sold 7,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,153 ($63.53), for a total value of £387,814.78 ($478,134.36).

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

