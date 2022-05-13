Intertek Group’s (ITRK) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ITRK. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,550 ($68.43) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,640 ($69.54) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Intertek Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,604 ($81.42) price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intertek Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,789.88 ($71.38).
Shares of Intertek Group stock opened at GBX 4,899.12 ($60.40) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,071.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,259.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.90. Intertek Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,703 ($57.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,968 ($73.58). The stock has a market cap of £7.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32.
About Intertek Group (Get Rating)
Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.
