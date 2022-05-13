Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) PT Lowered to C$18.00 at TD Securities

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a C$20.25 price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$13.31. 200,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,470. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$15.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.94. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$12.29 and a 12-month high of C$18.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.0285 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.36%.

In other Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.60, for a total transaction of C$99,570.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$910,622.92. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $410,537 over the last ninety days.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

