International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.80.

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $20.18 on Tuesday. International Game Technology has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.93.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that International Game Technology will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

