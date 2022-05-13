International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Price Target Cut to €1.95

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €2.20 ($2.32) to €1.95 ($2.05) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ICAGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from €2.50 ($2.63) to €2.30 ($2.42) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 215 ($2.65) to GBX 196 ($2.42) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.25.

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average is $3.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $5.99.

International Consolidated Airlines Group ( OTCMKTS:ICAGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 35.35% and a negative return on equity of 517.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

