International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given New GBX 200 Price Target at Barclays

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from GBX 205 ($2.53) to GBX 200 ($2.47) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IAG. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.47) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 135 ($1.66) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 190 ($2.34) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 184 ($2.27) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.22) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 189.64 ($2.34).

Shares of LON:IAG traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 122.66 ($1.51). The company had a trading volume of 11,745,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,352,555. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 138.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 148.42. The stock has a market cap of £6.09 billion and a PE ratio of -2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of GBX 109.42 ($1.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 210.05 ($2.59).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

