InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $68.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “InterDigital reported healthy first-quarter 2022 results, with both the bottom line and top line beating the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate driven by solid patent license momentum. The company is focused on securing agreements with unlicensed customers in the handset and consumer electronics markets as it aims to become a leading developer of technology solutions for the mobile industry and IoT. The licensing agreement with Sharp underscores its portfolio strength. InterDigital is poised to gain from future growth opportunities fueled by the 5G rollout. Its global footprint, diversified product portfolio and the ability to penetrate in different markets are impressive. However, high research and development costs strain InterDigital’s margins, while its acquisition spree adds to integration risks.”

IDCC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of InterDigital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

IDCC traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.31. 547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,527. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. InterDigital has a one year low of $56.13 and a one year high of $85.75.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.21. InterDigital had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $101.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that InterDigital will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 64.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 53.8% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,175,759 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $79,740,000 after acquiring an additional 411,068 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in InterDigital by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 943,710 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $60,208,000 after buying an additional 21,170 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 716,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,419 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 10.3% in the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 644,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,727,000 after buying an additional 60,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,373,000 after buying an additional 6,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

