InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Receives GBX 5,650 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,680 ($70.03).

IHG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,100 ($75.21) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($70.27) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($70.27) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($70.27) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Shares of LON IHG opened at GBX 4,821 ($59.44) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,062.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,947.23. InterContinental Hotels Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,300 ($53.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,386 ($66.40).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.