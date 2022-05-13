InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 5,700 ($70.27) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($70.27) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($67.81) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($70.27) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 5,650 ($69.66).

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Shares of IHG stock opened at GBX 4,800 ($59.18) on Monday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,300 ($53.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,386 ($66.40). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,062.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,947.23. The company has a market cap of £8.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

About InterContinental Hotels Group (Get Rating)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.