InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 5,700 ($70.27) target price on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($70.27) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($67.81) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($70.27) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 5,650 ($69.66).
Shares of IHG stock opened at GBX 4,800 ($59.18) on Monday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,300 ($53.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,386 ($66.40). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,062.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,947.23. The company has a market cap of £8.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28.
About InterContinental Hotels Group (Get Rating)
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.
Recommended Stories
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.