Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) PT Lowered to $23.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $44.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ICPT. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.23.

Shares of NASDAQ ICPT opened at $17.44 on Monday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $22.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.14 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.27.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.31. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICPT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 156,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 37,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $751,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

